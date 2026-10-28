Minister replaces Eesti 200 defector on Integration Foundation board

Jašin was formerly a member of the coalition Eesti 200 party, but left it earlier this month to join the Social Democrats (SDE), who are in opposition.

According to the minister's directive, the proposal to recall Jašin, once touted as a possible future party leader, was made by Eesti 200 itself on October 15, the day after he left the party.

The party's letter is classified in the ministry's document register as being for internal use only, under a provision covering information containing personal data whose disclosure could significantly harm the data subject's privacy.

The replacement is not in itself unexpected: the foundation's board traditionally includes representatives of the relevant ministries, parties represented at the Riigikogu, and experts in the field, and Jašin had been from the second of these categories.

Via the same directive, Purga appointed Nikita Lumijõe to the same position for a three-year term. Lumijõe has been an Eesti 200 member since 2018 and works as an adviser to Education Minister Kristina Kallas, who is also Eesti 200's leader. SDE was in office with Reform and Eesti 200 until spring last year and has a representative on the XXX board in Henri Kaselo, formerly Kohtla-Järve's mayor.

Jašin was a member of Eesti 200 from November 19, 2018 until October 2, 2026, and joined SDE on October 14. Before the switch he had been discussed as a possible new leader of Eesti 200, and is a former Tallinn deputy mayor.

The Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) supports the development of an integrated and cohesive society as a competence center in the field, with both foreign residents of Estonia and Estonians living outside the country being in its target groups, the organization says on its website.

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