X!

Ministry of Culture drops plan to slash county library funding

News
Bookshelf in a library.
Bookshelf in a library. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga told Kuku Radio that a previously planned cut in state funding for public libraries next year has now been scrapped.

Purga said the decision was the result of negotiations between the ministry and libraries. She noted that public libraries form an important cultural and community network in Estonia.

"We at the Ministry of Culture have found the funding needed to maintain the subsidy and next year we will be able to provide it at the same level," Purga said. She added that this would not involve cutting anyone else's operating subsidies.

Purga said that, in addition to subsidies for acquiring library materials, the Ministry of Culture also supports the development of public library collections and services through other measures. "The library accelerator program, which is aimed at libraries in various local municipalities, has gotten off to a very good start," she said.

Last week, Ministry of Culture library adviser Ülle Talihärm told ERR that €1.77 million had been earmarked for public library acquisitions in 2027, compared with €1.87 million last year. "The decrease is linked to the 10 percent budget cut spread across multiple years in the state budget," Talihärm said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Merilin Leetna, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Elisa to shut down 2G network in 2028, competitors hold back for now

16:45

Estonia mulls allowing dual citizenship in certain circumstances

16:21

Estonian ex-soldier jailed in Russia after visiting his wife

16:01

Tartu prison director: Dissatisfaction with prison life hardly out of the ordinary

15:37

Eesti 200 to decide Sunday on running with Greens at Riigikogu election

15:32

Foreign minister: One must ensure one's own survival when inflicting pain on Russia

14:54

Estonia still importing Russian food products

14:15

Company managing Narva border queue asks city for support after traffic dries up

13:38

Major investment to take Skeleton's valuation over €1 billion

12:58

Ida-Viru County's only psychiatric hospital closes doors

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16:45

Estonia mulls allowing dual citizenship in certain circumstances

14.10

Swedish prisoners in Estonia: No motivation to strive for a more law-abiding life

14.10

Estonia maintaining a gas pipeline used by Russia

11:05

Estonia would allow criminal proceeds to be confiscated without a conviction

14:54

Estonia still importing Russian food products

08:33

Estonia's EE-ALARM test sets SMS record but sheltering gaps remain

14.10

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

12:18

Tallinn tram driver: TLT doesn't train staff enough or review incidents

16:21

Estonian ex-soldier jailed in Russia after visiting his wife

14.10

Defense minister: Estonia should consider acquiring light jet fighters

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo