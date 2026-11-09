Hotell Fonnental in Tallinn's Kadriorg put up for sale

The property housing the Hotell Fonnental and the Gourmet Coffee cafe in Tallinn's Kadriorg has been put up for sale by owners, Baltinn OÜ. The company is asking €4,836,000 for the property.

The sales listing states that this is a complete investment property in the heart of Kadriorg, combining a 35-room boutique hotel and 306 square meters of cafe and catering space. The building is being sold together with the furniture, equipment and inventory needed to operate the hotel.

"Two tenants with rental agreements operate in the building, providing the owner with regular and stable rental income," the listing states.

One of the tenants is the Gourmet Coffee cafe, which has been operating at this location for 16 years.

"We still have a lease here for some time – three years," said Heili Politanov, who runs the cafe.

Politanov said she is not worried about the possible change of ownership: "Whatever happens, happens. What happens next depends on who buys the property, or whether anyone buys it."

Irina Sopina, Baltinn OÜ representative, said the reason for the sale is a desire to move on.

"We have been here since 2018. Running the hotel is profitable, but we want to move on. Whether the existing lease agreements continue will be decided by the new owner," she said.

Hotel Group Baltinn OÜ is a private limited company registered in 2024, whose registered field of activity is hotels. According to its latest annual report, the company's sales revenue in 2025 was €558,640.

According to the Business Register, the owners of Hotel Group Baltinn OÜ are Danila Sopin and Edward Vinogradov.

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