news

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Hospital beds.
Hospital beds. Source: Andres Tennus/University of Tartu
News

There are significant regional differences in the field of health and welfare in Estonia, it appears from county overviews published by the National Institute for Health Development (NIHD) on Wednesday.

"General trends are similar in several places in Estonia: the small growth in life expectancy in the last ten years, ageing of the population, an increase in the share of overweight and obese residents," said Maali Käbin, senior specialist at the NIHD. "Some progress has been made in reducing the number of deaths caused by accidents and the mortality rate of residents below the age of 65, but we are still at the forefront in Europe in terms of deaths caused by injuries. In all counties, there is an exceptionally low rate of people who eat a sufficient amount of vegetables and fruit."

Käbin said that for such a small country, there is relatively high inequality across counties. For example, if we look at the number of healthy years for men, then it ranges from 62 years in Lääne County to 42 years in Põlva County. The people of Lääne County consider their health the best, of whom altogether 64 percent consider their health good, while residents of Ida-Viru County consider their health to be the worst with 28.5 percent. Sexually transmitted diseases, except HIV, are diagnosed most in Pärnu County and least in Hiiu County. Most overweight adults live in Võru and Põlva counties, while the least live in Harju County. The residents of islands have the highest sense of security, while the lowest sense of security is in Ida-Viru County and Harju County. There is great variability when it comes to topics concerning internal security: crime, but also deaths caused by injuries, including victims of fire and water accidents. The overviews highlight altogether 50 different indicators for each county.

According to Käbin, the health and welfare of people is strongly connected with the general social and economic situation of the county, including employment and possibilities of earning an income, what kind of opportunities for participation there are, whether the living environment is considered to be safe, what kind of support services there are and are accessible.

The National Institute for Health Development compiled the overviews with the aim of giving the decision-makers of local governments and the residents an overview of the health and welfare indicators of the county in a simple form and offer base materials for drawing up health and welfare profiles of the counties. "The overviews are not meant to rank the counties, but to create a comprehensive picture of state of health of the county's residents. As people's health and welfare is impacted by decisions made and actions carried out in all fields of life, then a comprehensive overview as a tool for planning is essential for everyone," Käbin said. "Both on the state level as well as so that local government could form a more supportive living environment in cooperation with communities."

The health indicators of counties have been compared with the Estonian average. The data originates from the databases of the National Institute for Health Development, Statistics Estonia, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Rescue Board, the Health Board and other sources. In order to compile the data in a compact and simple way, a graph model developed by the institute's colleagues from the United Kingdom has been used.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

national institute for health development


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
10.04

Supreme Court: Registered Partnership Act part of Estonia's legal order

10.04

Reform in record deficit following 2017 elections

10.04

Estonian Maritime Administration to survey Rukki Channel

10.04

American ambassador to ERR: Sanctions against Russia have been effective

09.04

NIHD signs deal to buy two needle exchange vans

09.04

Maritime Administration to seek €2.2 million from state for icebreaking

09.04

PISA 2018 testing period begins in Estonian schools

09.04

Jesse: Only journalists have talked to me about taking over as minister

BUSINESS
11:45

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

10:07

E-residents mostly men, business consulting most popular activity

10.04

March registered unemployment up 2.6 percent

10.04

EVR Cargo to start transporting timber products from Tartu to Muuga

10.04

February exports up 15, imports 13 percent on year

09.04

Maritime Administration to seek €2.2 million from state for icebreaking

09.04

Estonia issues three large investor residence permits in 2017

09.04

Delay in bringing new vessel to route, says Linda Line

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

According to Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski, his party believes that the 2019 state budget should include a real surplus. One of the party's priorities is also wage increases for internal security, police and rescue workers.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:15

Driver of van that broke through ice killing four was heavily drunk

16:52

Gallery: Winner of Red Terror Museum design competition announced

16:05

Italian airborne early warning plane conducts flights in Estonian airspace

15:18

US Senate congratulates Baltic states on 100th anniversary of independence

14:37

Estonian Railways first quarter freight flows up 8.4 percent

13:41

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

12:43

Institute: Estonia's economic state remains good

11:45

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

10:42

Many paintings in public buildings not officially on record

10:07

E-residents mostly men, business consulting most popular activity

09:09

Paper: Channel to Hiiumaa deep enough for ferries even at low water levels

08:40

Valga Hospital to close maternity ward as of July 1

10.04

Estonia may see more new e-residents in 2018 than previous years combined

10.04

Supreme Court: Registered Partnership Act part of Estonia's legal order

10.04

Reform in record deficit following 2017 elections

10.04

March registered unemployment up 2.6 percent

10.04

Estonian Maritime Administration to survey Rukki Channel

10.04

EVR Cargo to start transporting timber products from Tartu to Muuga

10.04

February exports up 15, imports 13 percent on year

10.04

American ambassador to ERR: Sanctions against Russia have been effective

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: