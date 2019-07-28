ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Additional 20,000 sturgeon released into Narva River ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Sturgeon juveniles about to be released, July 2019.
Sturgeon juveniles about to be released, July 2019. Source: ERR
Economy

A six-year-old project to restock Atlantic sturgeon in Estonia's Narva River reached another milestone on Wednesday this week, when another 20,000 sturgeon juveniles were released into the river on the Estonian-Russian border, local paper Põhjarannik reported.

The first Atlantic sturgeons—400 one-year-old juveniles brought in from Canada by plane—were released into the river in October 2013. Of the next consignment, raised in Germany, some were released into the Narva River young while others were released in several batches later on after being given time to grow bigger at the Haaslava fish farm in the area.

According to researcher Meelis Tambets, altogether 50,000 hatchlings had been brought in from Germany this time, 20,000 of which were released into the river this week all at once. The remaining 30,000 were distributed among the fish farms of Haaslava and Polula, to be released at a later time.

The remainder of the last batch, still at Haaslava, will be released in the fall this year, Tambets added.

Bigger fish are easier to tag and they can be tracked telemetrically as well, he said. "By the fall the fish will be two summers old, a year older than the ones we've just released into the river," Tambets said.

Before Wednesday, the last time that sturgeons were released into Narva River was in November 2018, when President Kersti Kaljulaid, who was working out of Narva at the time, took part in the effort. The batch released on Wednesday was the first this year, with a second one likely to be released in two or three months, probably October.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

sturgeonnarva river


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
27.07

Environment Agency: Alleged Hiiumaa wolf attack not confirmed

27.07

Estonian sailor found drowned in Skagen port in Denmark

27.07

Ministry: Rising awareness increases number of domestic abuse alerts

26.07

Change in wind direction could bring cyanobacteria to Estonian beaches

26.07

LHV warning against phishing messages allegedly sent by bank

26.07

Weekend to see highs around 30 C, heat to break early next week

26.07

Chancellor of Justice wants to change food aid qualification rules

26.07

Luik: Joining NATO, EU would have been impossible with Russian forces here

Opinion
10:31

Four drown over exceptionally hot weekend

10:21

Rescue Board reminds people to stay safe as hot weather continues

27.07

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government

27.07

Environment Agency: Alleged Hiiumaa wolf attack not confirmed

27.07

Estonian sailor found drowned in Skagen port in Denmark

Business
22.07

Paper: Foreigners have begun selling real estate in Estonia

22.07

Second quarter construction price index up 2 percent on year

22.07

June industrial producer price index up 0.5 percent on year

21.07

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Restrictions to remain in place on loan ads

21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:30

Additional 20,000 sturgeon released into Narva River

13:56

Teachers of Estonian schools abroad gathering in Tõstamaa

10:31

Four drown over exceptionally hot weekend

10:21

Rescue Board reminds people to stay safe as hot weather continues

27.07

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government

27.07

Environment Agency: Alleged Hiiumaa wolf attack not confirmed

27.07

Estonian sailor found drowned in Skagen port in Denmark

27.07

Ministry: Rising awareness increases number of domestic abuse alerts

26.07

Change in wind direction could bring cyanobacteria to Estonian beaches

26.07

LHV warning against phishing messages allegedly sent by bank

26.07

Weekend to see highs around 30 C, heat to break early next week

26.07

Chancellor of Justice wants to change food aid qualification rules

26.07

Nordica-owned Regional Jet 2018 revenue jumps 80 percent on year

26.07

Luik: Joining NATO, EU would have been impossible with Russian forces here

26.07

Lääne-Harju Municipality launches €1 billion methanol plant spatial plan

26.07

Government rejects proposal to rename Kambja municipality

26.07

Government supports broad-based audit of state budget

26.07

Gallery: US F-35As, F-15Es practice tactical refueling at Ämari

26.07

25 years since remaining Russian forces left Estonia

26.07

July party ratings: EKRE second most popular party in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: