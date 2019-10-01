ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Savings stagnant despite wages growing faster than prices ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Tallinna Kaubamaja Osturalli save
Tallinna Kaubamaja Osturalli save Source: Maike Tubin
Economy

People perceive price advance as faster than it really is, while salaries are taken to the market as savings are not growing, a recent Swedbank consumer behavior survey finds.

The actual economic situation and people's perception of it differ to a substantial degree, a recent Swedbank survey finds.

More than a third of people (36 percent) said their salary has not gone up in the past year.

Wage advance was perceived as fastest (over 10 percent) by young people (18-29) and well-paid employees. Office workers, public servants and people making over €1,000 a month said their salaries went up by 5-10 percent. Salary advance for unskilled workers was perceived at up to 5 percent. Self-employed people, executives and service or sales workers did not report wage hikes.

Statistics suggests Estonia has experienced rapid and broad-based salary advance. This means all social groups have shared in it across almost all sectors. Salary advance has been more level since Estonia's tax reform.

Similar discrepancies exist between price advance statistics and perceptions. While everyone feels prices have gone up in the past year, 45 percent of people questioned believed annual price advance came to 5-10 percent, while a quarter of people believed prices went up by more than 10 percent.

Price advance is perceived as fastest by non-Estonians, residents of East Viru County and people making under €550 a month. Younger people and those earning a bigger salary perceived price advance of up to 5 percent.

Actual price advance was clocked at 2.4 percent, with entertainment (6 percent) and food (5 percent) prices growing the most. People spend the biggest part of their income – 22 percent – on food.

Statistics suggests wages have grown three times faster than prices, meaning people have more money to spend.

Savings stagnant

Savings are not growing, despite the salary rally outpacing price advance.

A third of families said their savings have grown a little over the past year, while around 25 percent said they have less money saved than previously.

A tenth of households have no savings and would immediately be in trouble should breadwinners lose their jobs or should an appliance break.

Households that would hold out for less than a month on savings alone made up 10 percent, while 16 percent could survive for a month and 14 percent for two months.

Swedbank said that the difference between reality and perception is created as people feel they can afford to spend more following wage hikes. While spending more money leaves them feeling everything has become more expensive.

Job hunt optimism

If the ratio of wages to price advance leans toward pessimism, it turns out people are groundlessly optimistic when it comes to finding work.

No fewer than 29 percent of people questioned feel they can find a similar job in three months, while 15 percent believe they can do it in a month. Younger people, residents of Tallinn and those making over €1,000 a month are the most optimistic when it comes to job prospects.

At the same time, statistics from the Unemployment Insurance Fund suggest nearly half of all people need six months to find a new job. A quarter of people can find a new job in 4-6 months, while just 10 percent find new employment inside a month.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

swedbankinflationsavingseconomic situationprice advancesalary advance


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
13:13

Estonian citizen found guilty by UK court of former girlfriend's murder

12:27

Danske Bank ends activities in Estonia

11:47

Survey: Estonians have become more tolerant of sexual minorities

11:24

Latvian historian: Possible to declassify MS Estonia documents earlier

10:57

Tallinn TV stopped broadcasting on Oct. 1

what the papers say
Business
27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

27.09

Survey: Half of people in Estonia have savings

27.09

Burger King coming to Estonia

27.09

Finnair to add more flights to Tallinn-Helsinki route next year

27.09

Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:45

Balticconnector pipeline to be completed by end of year

18:26

What the papers say: Funeral held for village store, Black Cat Month begins

18:07

Record early snowfall heralds more later in October

17:40

Survey: 26 percent of people in Estonia believe they will never retire

17:27

President Kaljulaid extends condolences following Finland attack

17:19

Doctors criticize death registry e-service

16:49

Former Swedbank Estonia CEO: Of course I'm sorry

16:45

Donald Trump names new Estonian ambassador

16:16

Savings stagnant despite wages growing faster than prices

15:49

Kaljulaid: Estonia supports Albania's EU aspirations

15:21

Survey: Young people in Estonia not eager to move abroad

14:53

Gallery: Estonian Language House opens in Narva

14:11

Hunt's Colts lose at home to Oakland Raiders

13:45

Study: Climate neutrality to require investing 4 percent of GDP annually

13:13

Estonian citizen found guilty by UK court of former girlfriend's murder

12:27

Danske Bank ends activities in Estonia

11:47

Survey: Estonians have become more tolerant of sexual minorities

11:24

Latvian historian: Possible to declassify MS Estonia documents earlier

10:57

Tallinn TV stopped broadcasting on Oct. 1

10:28

Statistics: Industrial production increased in August

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: