At 11:00 a.m. on Monday, IMF Mission Chief Cheikh Anta Gueye provided an overview of the IMF's recent staff visit to Estonia.

Also speaking at the press conference was Bank of Estonia Governor Madis Müller and Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE).

The video of the conference, which lasted about half an hour and was mostly in English, is below.

-

