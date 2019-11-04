ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Watch again: IMF press conference at Bank of Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
{{1572857400000 | amCalendar}}
Bank of Estonia.
Bank of Estonia. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Economy

At 11:00 a.m. on Monday, IMF Mission Chief Cheikh Anta Gueye provided an overview of the IMF's recent staff visit to Estonia.

Also speaking at the press conference was Bank of Estonia Governor Madis Müller and Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE).

The video of the conference, which lasted about half an hour and was mostly in English, is below.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla, Andrew Whyte

bank of estoniaimf
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS
15:32

Finance minister: Second pillar pension reform not like Brexit

14:41

Lufthansa launches Tallinn-Munich route

14:19

Economic affairs ministry submits bill to streamline accommodation sector

13:40

Baltika to lay off over 300 workers in Estonia

13:08

Bank of Estonia chief: I agree with IMF that Estonian economy slowing

12:32

IMF: Estonia needs measures to boost productivity

12:03

Eesti Laul deadline this Wednesday

11:37

Kontaveit places 26th in last WTA rankings of the year

11:35

Watch again: IMF press conference at Bank of Estonia Updated

10:29

Tallinn mayor confirms free kindergarten meals next year

10:19

Pork price increase in China affecting Estonian market

09:42

Foreign minister advises against any Russian victory day presidential visit

08:58

Gallery: Filmmaker and artist Priit Vaher's work exhibited at ERR newshouse

08:32

Hunt's Colts lose to Steelers

08:03

Feature: Foreigners face challenges buying real estate in Estonia

03.11

Gallery: Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Maicel Uibo talk sports on Hommik Anuga

03.11

President appoints new foreign trade, IT minister

03.11

Trains to start running to Turba next month

03.11

Ratas visits Võru County to inspect previous weekend's storm damage

03.11

Operation Tractable introduces British Army personnel to the sauna

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: