Interior Ministry urges people to update information in population registry

The Ministry of the Interior is urging residents to make sure their residence data in the population register is correct and update it if it is out of date. The population register's website is rahvastikuregister.ee.

In light of the emergency situation, Minister of Population Riina Solman is reminding citizens of the importance of having the right place of residence data in the population register.

"In an emergency situation where we need to find people who have been in contact with virus carriers and restrictions on movement both on the islands and at national borders, it is important that the state has the right contact information for people living in Estonia, including residence information," she said.

Registration of residence is necessary to enable state and municipal authorities to provide public services to residents of their territories and to improve communication and cooperation.

It is particularly important to have the right data to adapt movement restrictions in a crisis or to find people quickly when needed.

"In addition to the place of residence, you can also provide other contact information - secondary address, email and telephone," said Enel Pungas, head of the Population Operations Department.

Further information on the virus-related emergency situation can be obtained from the Alert Center hotline 1247 .

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!