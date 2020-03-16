ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Interior Ministry urges people to update information in population registry ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Apartments in Tallinn's Kalamaja district.
Apartments in Tallinn's Kalamaja district. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of the Interior is urging residents to make sure their residence data in the population register is correct and update it if it is out of date. The population register's website is rahvastikuregister.ee.

In light of the emergency situation, Minister of Population Riina Solman is reminding citizens of the importance of having the right place of residence data in the population register. 

"In an emergency situation where we need to find people who have been in contact with virus carriers and restrictions on movement both on the islands and at national borders, it is important that the state has the right contact information for people living in Estonia, including residence information," she said.

Registration of residence is necessary to enable state and municipal authorities to provide public services to residents of their territories and to improve communication and cooperation. 

It is particularly important to have the right data to adapt movement restrictions in a crisis or to find people quickly when needed.

"In addition to the place of residence, you can also provide other contact information - secondary address, email and telephone," said Enel Pungas, head of the Population Operations Department.

Further information on the virus-related emergency situation can be obtained from the Alert Center hotline 1247 .

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of the interiorriina solmanpopulation register
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:43

Estonia to get €295 million from EU to combat coronavirus

16:36

Tax and Customs Board has returned €151million in overpaid income tax

16:14

Tallinn will not reduce public transport despite falling passenger numbers

15:52

Foreign ministry issues coronavirus international border closure warnings

15:09

Foreign nationals in Estonia with legal basis to stay can remain in country

14:49

Port of Tallinn: Vital that Estonia-Finland passenger traffic continues

14:32

Governor of Valga County asks government for special permit

14:29

Government denies Tallinn curfew social media rumors: 'This is not true'

14:10

Interior Ministry urges people to update information in population registry

13:51

Estonian offers international e-education support in coronavirus pandemic

13:28

Constructions of Adavere-Põltsamaa four-lane bypass should start in 2026

13:11

Solman: Weddings, birthday parties should be canceled or postponed

12:46

Tallink halts Tallinn-Helsinki ferry from Tuesday

12:26

Government still undecided on alcohol sales limits in wake of coronavirus

12:03

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 205, more cases expected

11:43

Minister: Coronavirus cases in Estonia likely to be hundreds, not thousands

11:22

Family doctors and hospitals cancel non-emergency procedures

10:58

Online education system overloaded on first morning of school closures

10:48

Aeroflot to suspend Moscow-Tallinn flights from Thursday, March 19

10:24

Alarm Center opens 24/7 coronavirus helpline

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: