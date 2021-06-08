Isamaa, EKRE submit no-confidence motion in defense minister

Isamaa and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MPs have submitted a motion of no-confidence in defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform), following planned defense spend cuts which they say undermine the country's security.

The two parties are in opposition and have between them 31 MPs, though MPs from the other opposition party, the Social Democrats (SDE), did not put their names to the motion.

Helir-Valdor Seeder, leader of Isamaa, who first proposed the motion but required support of another party to reach a quorum, said: "The decision to undermine the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), the Defense League (Kaitseliit) and important national symbols via cuts is unacceptable."

The proposed cuts when first announced brought the EDF's orchestra into the spotlight, with one suggested austerity area – though not by Laanet – being its disbanding.

"These steps show that Kalle Laanet does not understand his role as Minister of Defense, in ensuring Estonia's security, and is not aware of Estonia's difficult geopolitical situation," Seeder, whose party held the defense ministry post through Jüri Luik until January, went on.

EKRE chair Martin Helme concurred.

"He (i.e. Laanet – ed.) does not understand his field and does not seem to have any interest in the development of national defense. Repeatedly misleading the Riigikogu and the public shows that he either does not understand what is happening in his field or lies about it. In either case, he must not continue as a minister," Helme said.

The government says it plans to reduced defense spend by €114 million in the coming years, in comparison with the in-place defense development plan and defense investment program.

The motion of no-confidence, the first to be proposed on a minister from the current government since it entered office in late January, reads: "The signatories express no confidence in Kalle Laanet, who, as Minister of Defense, has been misleading in damaging Estonia's national defense, weakened Estonia's security and the will of the public to defend, the EDF, the Defense League, and important national symbols."

The motion is signed by all 19 EKRE MPs and all 10 Isamaa MPs.

In order to pass and assuming the EKRE and Isamaa MPs voted for the motion, a further 22 MPs from Center or even SDE or Reform itself would need to vote in its favor, at the 101-seat Riigikogu.

Mart Võrklaev, chairman of the Reform Party Riigikogu group, told ERR Tuesday morning that the government is currently discussing the issue, and the plan at present is to put it to the vote same-day, i.e. Tuesday.

This article was updated to include comments from Mart Võrklaev.

