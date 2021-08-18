Tallinn organizes school vaccinations at end of August

Tallinn will organize coronavirus vaccination sessions in schools during the last two weeks of August for students aged 12-18 and their families. Registration is not necessary.

The session will take place across the city during August 21-22 and August 27-29 and the Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine will be used.

Vaccinations will be administered by certified specialists of East Tallinn Central Hospital, West Tallinn Central Hospital, Tallinn Ambulance and Tallinn Health Care at School Foundation.

Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart said: "In order for the school life to take place in the usual way in the beginning of the school year, we separately invite students to come and get vaccinated. Of course, vaccination is voluntary, and the parent must give their consent. I am confident that our students, who are at the top in terms of PISA tests, will be able to critically analyze the current situation, the pros and cons of vaccination, and make an informed decision."

From August 21-22, vaccination will take place in City Centre at Tallinna Reaalkool (Estonia pst 6), in Lasnamäe at Tallinna Läänemere Gümnaasium (Vormsi 3) and Tallinna Laagna Gümnaasium (Vikerlase 16), in Haabersti at Tallinna Järveotsa Gümnaasium (Järveotsa tee 31), in Mustamäe at Tallinn 32. Keskkool (Kiili 10), and in Põhja-Tallinn at Pelgulinna Gümnaasium (Mulla 7).

From August 27-29, vaccination will take place in City Centre at Tallinn 21 Kool (Raua 6), in Kristiine at Tallinna Kristiine Gümnaasium (Nõmme tee 32), in Lasnamäe at Lasnamäe Gümnaasium (Pae 59) and Tallinna Kuristiku Gümnaasium (K. Kärberi 9), in Pirita at Pirita Majandusgümnaasium (Metsavahi tee 19), in Haabersti at Tallinna Õismäe Vene Lütseum (Õismäe tee 28), in Mustamäe at Tallinn 53. Keskkool (J. Sütiste tee 42) and Tallinn Tehnikagümnaasium (Sõpruse pst 187), in Nõmme at Tallinna Nõmme Põhikool (Raudtee 68) and in Põhja-Tallinn at Ehte Humanitaargümnaasium (Ehte 9).

The school will notifies the students and parents about the vaccination and give them a parental consent form. A student can go for vaccination with a parent or with a signed parental consent form. If the vaccination point is not in the student's own school, he or she can go to any school where vaccination is organized.

