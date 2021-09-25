Local elections: 38 percent of candidates are women

In the upcoming local elections, 38 percent of the candidates will be women and 61 percent men, a small decline from an all-time high in 2013.

There will be 10,028 candidates on election lists in total. Of these, 3,847 are women and 6,181 are men.

Since 2002, the share of female candidates has been between 37 percent and 40 percent. The highest rate of female participation was 40 percent in 2013. The lowest was 28.30 percent in 1992.

This year, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has the largest share of women on their list at 55 percent, followed by the Center Party and Greens both with 45 percent.

The share of female candidates on Eesti 200 and Reform's list are 39 percent.

Isamaa and EKRE have the lowest share of female candidates at 33 percent and 25 percent respectively.

The Center Party has the highest number of women and 784, followed by 470 on the Reform Party's lists. Isamaa has 361 and EKRE 340.

Voting will take place between October 11-17.

