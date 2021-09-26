Experts find campaigns lack surprises

New election advertisements are appearing in the streets of Tallinn every day. Analysts say that campaigns have included few surprises. The local government council elections day is October 17.

Annika Arras, executive manager of strategy advisors Miltton, said that parties' messages are largely aimed at existing voters.

If past elections have seen the Reform Party and Center Party duel each other, this particular confrontation is missing this time.

"We have not seen a situation where Reform and Center are ruling together on Toompea Hill and therefore find it difficult to fall out during locals for some time," Arras said.

Political analyst Ott Lumi said that he has not seen surprising campaign elements so far.

"No one has managed to surprise me so far, with everyone playing their usual campaign tricks. The campaign has been quite dull," he said.

Arras said that the messages of Reform and Center concentrate on development and stability.

"Isamaa is perhaps the most vocal and aggressive this time, trying to play the Russian minority and corruption cards. Whether it will work remains to be seen. The Conservative People's Party (EKRE) have traditionally chosen not to concentrate on local topics, and I would also describe their campaign as forceful and full of contrasts," Arras said.

As newcomers, Eesti 200 are talking about change. We cannot see much in terms of on outside display campaign from the Social Democratic Party yet. Citizens of Tallinn told ERR that placards do nothing to sway their preferences and decisions require careful consideration.

"I have a lot to think about at home. My mother is 93 years old, I also need to talk to her," Einar said.

"I will make my decision based on how the district has been run and developed," Karin said.

Annika Arras said that posters depicting candidates carry more weight than social media advertising at local elections.

"Displaying the face of local people on the street life on which they are meant to improve is crucial. I believe elections advertising is here to stay," Arras said.

Because outside display can be used until election day, the advertising campaigns of parties are yet to peak, both Arras and Lumi found.

