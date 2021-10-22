Statistics: Cargo volumes via ports up 9 percent on year to September

Freight volume throughflow at Estonian ports has risen by 9 percent on year to the first nine months of 2021, reaching 30.6 million tonnes in that time, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Statistics Estonia Analyst Birgitta Ojamaa says the increase in freight transport volumes on year has remained stable throughout 2021. "The volume of freight transport was largest in July and August, when almost a fifth more goods were transported via Estonian ports than a year earlier. However, there were also months when either loading or unloading decreased compared to 2020," she added.

While coronavirus restrictions may have greatly affected the volume of passengers, this has not been noticed cargo, where 2.6 million tonnes' more goods were transported January to September this year, compared with 2020.

Freight volume rose by 9 percent on year to the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), while loading increased by approximately a fifth; unloading fell by 11 percent, over the same period.

Breakdown by quarter

In Q2 2021, 4 percent more goods were transported than the same quarter in 2020, loading increased by 11 percent while unloading fell by 7 percent, over the same time-frame.

In Q3 2021, freight transport volumes rose by 16 percent; the volume of loading increased by 8 percent and of unloading rose by 30 percent.

Q3 was also the quarter when a consignment of Britsh Army Challenger tanks arrived at the Port of Paldiski. One challenger weighs around 65 tonnes.

The loading of cargoes increased by 13 percent Q1-Q3 2021, on year, to 20.4 million tons.

Loaded cargo comprised slightly over two-thirds of the ports' freight volume.

The unloading of cargoes rose by 3 percent on year to 10.2 million tonnes.

