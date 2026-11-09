Estonia's exports grew by 6% in third quarter

In the third quarter, exports of goods grew by 6 percent and imports by 7 percent, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Exports totalled €4.7 billion and imports €5.8 billion in July, August and September.

Jane Leppmets, foreign trade statistics analyst at Statistics Estonia, said trade in electrical equipment and agricultural products and food preparations held the biggest share in both exports and imports in the third quarter.

"Finland, Latvia and Lithuania were the top export partners, and the largest imports were registered from Lithuania, Finland and Germany," she added.

The agency also said that in September, exports increased by 12 percent and imports by 8 percent on year. Exports amounted to nearly €1.8 billion and imports to more than €2 billion at current prices.

Compared with September 2025, exports of mineral products increased the most, by €77 million. Exports of transport equipment decreased the most, by €18 million.

Exports of goods of Estonian origin grew by 16 percent year on year and represented 66 percent of total exports in September.

"This rise in exports has been widespread; there were only a few commodity groups where exports decreased," Leppmets said.

Electrical equipment, wood and articles of wood and agricultural products and food preparations were the most exported commodities of Estonian origin. Compared with September last year, there were more exports of mineral products, including shale oil, and electrical equipment and parts of Estonian origin.

Estonia's top export partner in September was Finland (15 percent of total exports), followed by Latvia (11 percent) and Sweden (9 percent).

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