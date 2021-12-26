Free walk-in Covid rapid antigen testing provided in central Tallinn

Tallinn city government is providing free Coronavirus rapid antigen testing in Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) between Sunday until New Year's Eve. The measure is intended to curb the risk of spreading the virus during holiday season, particularly to the elderly and people from other at-risk groups.

Tallinn deputy mayor Betina Beškina (Center) said that: "We recommend rapid testing before meeting elderly or high-risk people, who may get seriously ill or whose lives might be at risk."

"Testing helps reduce the risk of infection, but may not prevent infection. This means it is important to follow safety measures, such as maintaining social distance, wearing a mask indoors and following hygiene requirements," Beškina added.

The test are free-of-charge, though no certification is issued on taking a test, and are conducted by a trained healthcare professional.

In the event of a positive result, the individual will be directed to immediately take a PCR test in the same location.

The testing point is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday, December 26 until Friday, December 31, inclusive.

