Former Türi mayor quits Isamaa

Pipi-Liis Siemann.
Pipi-Liis Siemann. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Former Türi rural municipal mayor Pipi-Liis Siemann resigned from the Isamaa party on the last day of last year, local newspaper Järva Teataja reports (link in Estonian).

Siemann said she had decided to resign at the end of last year as the party had recently changed, to the extent that it no longer tallies with her worldview, she said. "I have a slightly more liberal worldview," Siemann told the newspaper.

Siemann confirmed that she did not feel any pressure to leave Isamaa, but that it was her free choice. She added that she would not be joining another party immediately, but did not rule out the possibility of joining another suitable party in the future.

In last year's local elections, Siemann ran in the Türi list of the electoral alliance in Türi municipality and received 406 votes.

Siemann headed up the Türi municipality from 2012 to 2021. After last year's elections, she was in opposition.

Siemann joined Isamaa in 2008.

Siemann is not the first well-known politician in Järva County to have left Isamaa. Two years ago, Kaia Iva, a former MP and former minister, announced that she was leaving the party in protest against making membership of the second pillar of the national pension scheme voluntary - a key Isamaa policy.

The original Järva Teataja article (in Estonian) is here.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

