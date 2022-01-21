Kallas: Regular Riigikogu board meeting would ensure security consensus

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has called for regularly convening a senior Riigikogu council on a regular basis, to ensure cross-party unity amid the deteriorating security situation on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Kallas called on Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas (Center), himself a constituent member of the body, known as the Council of Elders, to start holding regular meetings.

Kallas said Friday that: "The security situation is exceptionally tense. Russia aims to regain political and military authority over its neighbors."

"Currently, it is especially important that we have a consensus on security policy. This requires all of the parties in the Riigikogu to be within the same information sphere," Kallas added, according to a government press release.

"As a result, I proposed to the President of the Riigikogu to start organizing regular meetings with the Council of Elders, to exchange information relating to security," she added.

Kallas made a political statement in the Riigikogu on Wednesday addressing the situation, while the government confirmed a decision to allocate €380 million extra towards defense was announced the next morning.

This funding will decrease the response time of the state to both military and hybrid threats, government office says.

The Government Office (Riigikantselei), which manages the analysis and assessment of the state's security situation, would organize regular security reviews for the Council of Elders, under the prime minister's proposal.

The Riigikogu Council of Elders of the Riigikogu consists of the speaker and his two deputies, Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Martin Helme (EKRE), plus the whips from the five parties represented: Mart Võrklaev (Reform), Jaanus Karilaid (Center), Anti Poolamets (EKRE), Priit Sibul (Isamaa) and Indrek Saar (SDE).

Party Riigikogu group chair is a distinct office from that of party leader, though Indrek Saar holds both posts for SDE.

