Prosecutor General office requests Center MP parliamentary immunity waiver

The Prosecutor General's office wants to waive Center Party MP Mihhail Korb's parliamentary immunity, daily Postimees reports, in connection with a Tallinn real estate corruption case.

Janar Filippov confirmed that the office of the Chancellor of Justice had received a request to waive Korb' parliamentary immunity, as per standard procedure in such cases, from the prosecutor's office, Postimees reported (link in Estonian).

The justice chancellor would in turn submit the proposal to the Riigikogu, or else return it to the prosecutor's office if the application is denied, within a month's time, Filippov said.

Center's Riigikogu whip Jaanus Karilaid said the party and Korb himself would comply with the request.

Korb is under suspicion of a second-degree criminal office in mediating an illegal one million donation to the party in 2020, in order for the development, the Porto Franco complex in Tallinn's harbor area, to go ahead with adequate access roads

In January 2021, revelations that Korb, secretary general of the party at the time, was linked to an Internal Security Services investigation, once they were made public, within hours led to the collapse of the Center-EKRE-Isamaa coalition and the resignation of Jüri Ratas as prime minister.

Waiving parliamentary immunity is required before an MP can stand trial.

The original Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

--

