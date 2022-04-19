Riigikogu strips Mihhail Korb of immunity

News
Centre Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb.
Centre Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb. Source: Siim Lõvi
News

The Riigikogu on Tuesday voted for lifting the parliamentary immunity of former Center Party secretary general Mihhail Korb.

The motion to strip Korb of immunity passed with 82 votes. One MP remained undecided, while none voted against.

Korb asked the parliament to support the motion and promised to vote for it himself. He said that it is necessary to allow him to defend himself in court sooner.

Vice President of the Riigikogu Hanno Pevkur (Reform) reminded Korb that he cannot vote on the matter.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise made the proposal to lift Korb's parliamentary immunity and continue proceedings against him.

The Office of the Prosecutor General suspects Korb of having committed a crime in the second degree. According to suspicions, businessman Hillar Teder and Korb, serving at the time as Center's secretary general, agreed in 2020 that the former will donate a million euros to the Center Party over a period of one year in exchange for the city granting Teder's Porto Franco real estate development the right to construct access roads with a favorable price.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Government approves €730 million supplementary budget

17:38

Elering CEO: LNG terminal a security policy, not a business project

17:06

Estonian biathlon team's new service truck sparking international interest

16:44

Influenza spreading rapidly in Estonia this spring

16:13

US Embassy launches 100-day program marking century of US-Estonia relations

15:50

Health minister: Constructing Tallinn Hospital crucial

15:18

Expert: Offenses on the eastern front in Ukraine could last a few weeks

14:44

Greens: Nuclear energy threat to security

14:11

Anti-corruption committee turns to police over EKRE MP expenses benefits

13:43

Zelenskyy hands Ukrainian EU accession answers to diplomat Matti Maasikas

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

18.04

Paper: Biggest shipwreck of its kind unearthed at Tallinn construction site

18.04

Estonian ambassador: Finland likely to join NATO by end of year

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

18.04

Protesters again gather in front of German and French embassies in Tallinn

18.04

Photos: Bronze Soldier monument in Tallinn vandalized

18.04

National aviation group Nordica buys Airbus A320

18.04

Expert: Ukraine has opted for attrition tactics

18.04

US security experts: Strategy to defend the Baltics needs to be overhauled

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: