Riigikogu strips Mihhail Korb of immunity

The Riigikogu on Tuesday voted for lifting the parliamentary immunity of former Center Party secretary general Mihhail Korb.

The motion to strip Korb of immunity passed with 82 votes. One MP remained undecided, while none voted against.

Korb asked the parliament to support the motion and promised to vote for it himself. He said that it is necessary to allow him to defend himself in court sooner.

Vice President of the Riigikogu Hanno Pevkur (Reform) reminded Korb that he cannot vote on the matter.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise made the proposal to lift Korb's parliamentary immunity and continue proceedings against him.

The Office of the Prosecutor General suspects Korb of having committed a crime in the second degree. According to suspicions, businessman Hillar Teder and Korb, serving at the time as Center's secretary general, agreed in 2020 that the former will donate a million euros to the Center Party over a period of one year in exchange for the city granting Teder's Porto Franco real estate development the right to construct access roads with a favorable price.

--

