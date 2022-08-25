Ratings: SDE, Eesti 200 only parties to see rise in support in August

While the support for the other four parliamentary parties fell in August, the Social Democrats (SDE) bucked that trend, seeing their rating rise to 11 percent of respondents of a recent survey.

The survey, conducted by pollsters Turu-urungite AS, showed SDE enjoyed the strongest result of recent years, while the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 was able to arrest, and to a certain extent reverse, the recent trend for a fall in support.

Turu-urungite AS did not conduct a survey in July, meaning the latest comarable data is from June.

The prime minister's party, Reform, remained most-supported, though it saw a fall in support between June (31 percent) and August (28 percent).

In second place, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) also saw a fall in support over the same time-frame, Turu-uuringute says, of one percentage point, to 17 percent, continuing a trend for an ebbing away of support dating back to February, when it stood at 24 percent.

This was the largest fall in support of any of the represented parties, Turu-uuringute says.

Meanwhile, Center's support also fell, from 17 percent in June to 15 percent in August, putting the party slightly ahead of Eesti 200, which picked up 14 percent in the Turu-uuringute poll.

While Eesti 200's support was as high as 20 percent in January, August's result represents an improvement on the 12 percent which Turu-uuringute reported in June.

As noted the big winners in terms of support were SDE – in June, 7 percent of respondents to the Turu-uuringute survey picked the party, at the time in opposition and now in office, compared with 11 percent in August.

The party, which has 10 Riigikogu seats, polled at 9.8 percent in the March 2019 general election.

Isamaa, Reform and SDE's coalition partner, saw a slight fall, in the meantime, to 8 percent (from 10 percent in June).

Eight percent has been Isamaa's long-term average support level, Turu-uuringute says.

The non-parliamentary Green Party picked up 2 percent of support in August.

Turu-uuringute says it polls approximately 600-700 Estonian citizens of voting age every month.

Please note that Turu-uuringute is one of three market research firms which published their political party ratings results in the past 48 hours, along with Norstat and Kantar Emor.

Party ratings per Turu-uuringute AS, August 2022 (Key: Blue = EKRE, orange = Reform Party, dark green = Center Party, yellow = Eesti 200, gray = Isamaa, purple = SDE, light green = Estonian Greens. Source: ERR

The next election is to the Riigikogu, March 5 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!