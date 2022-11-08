Reform nominates Andres Sutt new Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair

Reform Party MPs have nominated Andres Sutt as head of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, replacing Marko Mihkelson, who stepped down on Monday.

Sutt is a former IT and foreign trade minister, though is not a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee itself.

Marko Mihkelson announced his resignation from the post following media allegations over inappropriate photos, reportedly linked to a custody battle.

The current Reform/Isamaa/SDE coalition agreement sees Reform hold the Foreign Affairs Committee chair post, which Mihkelson had held for several years.

While Sutt has been nominated, his election is down to the committee members, who are from all parties and number eight, plus the chair.

The Foreign Affairs Committee is a standing committee of the Riigikogu which participates in the shaping of Estonia's foreign policy and the development of its foreign relations and shapes Riigikogu opinion on EU common foreign and security policy, among other responsibilities, according to the Riigikogu's website.

Its other members are deputy chair Enn Eesmaa (Center), Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Center), Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform), Mihhail Lotman (Isamaa), Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), Valdo Randpere (Reform), Mailis Reps (Center) and Indrek Saar (SDE).

Andres Sutt was IT and foreign trade minister in the Reform/Center coalition from January 2021 to July 2022, and also doubled up as foreign minister June-July 2022 after the Center Party was dismissed from the coalition.

