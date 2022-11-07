EKRE proposes recalling Mihkelson as Foreign Affairs Committee head

Conservative People's Party (EKRE) whip Henn Põlluaas has made a proposal to all party groups to recall Marko Mihkelson from the post of Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair. Isamaa and SDE MPs will discuss Mihkelson's status on Monday.

Põlluaas wrote in a letter to fellow whips that immoral acts committed by Marko Mihkelson (Reform Party) over a prolonged period of time are not befitting of the status of MP or committee chairman.

"Mihkelson's reputation makes it impossible for him to represent Estonia or the Riigikogu. His continued position at the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee would do persistent and deepening damage to the reputation of Estonia and its parliament, both in the eyes of our allies and internationally," Põlluaas suggested.

Center Party MPs wrote a letter to the Reform Party, Isamaa and SDE on Thursday, suggesting that Mihkelson should not stay at the head of the committee and proposing finding a replacement next Monday.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) told ERR on Thursday that even though her party supports Mihkelson as committee chair, she will wait for the positions of coalition partners Isamaa and the Social Democrats.

Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder told ERR that Isamaa will discuss the Mihkelson question at meetings on Monday and Tuesday, adding that Isamaa is critical of Mihkelson's conduct.

"/.../ I believe many in Isamaa feel that it would have been better for Mihkelson, his party, this coalition, as well as his family and children if he had recused himself," Seeder suggested.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Lauri Läänemets has previously told Lõuna-Eesti Postimees that he believes it will be difficult for Mihkelson to continue as committee chairman, and that should such allegations be leveled at a member of his party, Läänemets would propose a replacement.

Postimees and Delfi ran articles within an hour of one another on November 27 revealing that Reform MP Marko Mihkelson has taken inappropriate pictures of a minor. Mihkelson has said that the scandal is part of a child custody battle.

