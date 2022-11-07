EKRE proposes recalling Mihkelson as Foreign Affairs Committee head

News
Marko Mihkelson.
Marko Mihkelson. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Conservative People's Party (EKRE) whip Henn Põlluaas has made a proposal to all party groups to recall Marko Mihkelson from the post of Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair. Isamaa and SDE MPs will discuss Mihkelson's status on Monday.

Põlluaas wrote in a letter to fellow whips that immoral acts committed by Marko Mihkelson (Reform Party) over a prolonged period of time are not befitting of the status of MP or committee chairman.

"Mihkelson's reputation makes it impossible for him to represent Estonia or the Riigikogu. His continued position at the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee would do persistent and deepening damage to the reputation of Estonia and its parliament, both in the eyes of our allies and internationally," Põlluaas suggested.

Center Party MPs wrote a letter to the Reform Party, Isamaa and SDE on Thursday, suggesting that Mihkelson should not stay at the head of the committee and proposing finding a replacement next Monday.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) told ERR on Thursday that even though her party supports Mihkelson as committee chair, she will wait for the positions of coalition partners Isamaa and the Social Democrats.

Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder told ERR that Isamaa will discuss the Mihkelson question at meetings on Monday and Tuesday, adding that Isamaa is critical of Mihkelson's conduct.

"/.../ I believe many in Isamaa feel that it would have been better for Mihkelson, his party, this coalition, as well as his family and children if he had recused himself," Seeder suggested.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Lauri Läänemets has previously told Lõuna-Eesti Postimees that he believes it will be difficult for Mihkelson to continue as committee chairman, and that should such allegations be leveled at a member of his party, Läänemets would propose a replacement.

Postimees and Delfi ran articles within an hour of one another on November 27 revealing that Reform MP Marko Mihkelson has taken inappropriate pictures of a minor. Mihkelson has said that the scandal is part of a child custody battle.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

08:03

EKRE proposes recalling Mihkelson as Foreign Affairs Committee head

07:07

Estonia expects faster switch to renewables from COP27

05.11

Anija municipality struggles to provide housing, jobs to Ukraine refugees

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

05.11

PPA apprehend two who violated Estonian border fishing on Narva reservoir

05.11

Lawyer: I have done nothing wrong in relation to Mihkelson case

05.11

Rally portal: Ott Tänak to be replaced at Hyundai by Esapekka Lappi

05.11

Local residents near planned military training zone fearful of future

05.11

Finnish nuclear reactor shutdown not direct threat to Estonia's energy

05.11

Minister mulls banning single-use flavored e-cigarettes

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

03.11

Estonia gives up stake in Finnish LNG terminal

05.11

Anija municipality struggles to provide housing, jobs to Ukraine refugees

05.11

Finnish nuclear reactor shutdown not direct threat to Estonia's energy

05.11

Local residents near planned military training zone fearful of future

05.11

Minister mulls banning single-use flavored e-cigarettes

05.11

One Soviet memorial on the island of Saaremaa likely to be retained

05.11

PPA apprehend two who violated Estonian border fishing on Narva reservoir

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: