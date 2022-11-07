Top court: Underfunding legal aid may risk protection of fundamental rights

News
The renovated Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu.
The renovated Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu. Source: Silver Gutmann/Supreme Court of Estonia
News

In a ruling issued Monday, the Supreme Court of Estonia found that at current fee rates, the offering of state legal aid may not be sustainable, and the protection of the fundamental rights of those in need of legal aid may be jeopardized.

The Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court noted that if professional legal aid is necessary for the protection of an individual's fundamental rights and they themselves lack the funding to pay for it, legal aid must be provided by the state, Supreme Court spokesperson Arno Põder said Monday.

Both the Constitution of Estonia and European law require first and foremost those suspected and accused of committing a crime be ensured legal aid, and it is clear that state legal aid fee rates are directly related to ensuring the right of defense. If someone does not receive sufficient aid due to the state legal aid model and fee rates currently in force, this may constitute a violation of the fundamental right of defense.

The Supreme Court found that should the number of lawyers providing state legal aid decline to a critically low level as a result of shortcomings in and the underfunding of the current model, questions may arise, in addition to the matter of the violation of the rights of legal aid recipients, regarding the sustainability of the current system more broadly.

The board of the Estonian Bar Association is under legal obligation to ensure the uninterrupted provision of and access to state legal aid, however if they cannot manage to find lawyers interested in providing state legal aid under current conditions, the legality of such an obligation may be called into question.

The chamber nonetheless noted that the Supreme Court cannot start creating, in lieu of the legislature, a more sustainable state legal aid system. It is exclusively up to the Riigikogu to decide whether the lawyer shortage should be relieved by raising fees, by abolishing the fee cap and granting the body conducting proceedings the right to determine fair remuneration on a case-by-case basis or by some other means.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:13

Baltic German influences: From dark humor to table manners

17:19

Former President Kaljulaid: Russia trying to drag out war in Ukraine

16:04

Eesti Energia invests more than €100 million in renewables in nine months

15:27

Toxins and deforestation reduce Estonian bird populations

15:09

Center names Kaido Höövelson top 2023 candidate in Ida-Viru County

14:24

Top court: Underfunding legal aid may risk protection of fundamental rights

13:43

Kalle Muuli: Shooting the messenger vol 2

12:42

Electricity in Estonia averaged €174 per MWh in October, €161 last week

12:17

Reet Aus: I will stop designing when there is no more fabric waste

11:53

Six weapons go missing at internal security college, rector resigns

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

03.11

Estonia gives up stake in Finnish LNG terminal

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

11:53

Six weapons go missing at internal security college, rector resigns

05.11

Finnish nuclear reactor shutdown not direct threat to Estonia's energy

05.11

Local residents near planned military training zone fearful of future

10:46

Mihkelson resigns as Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair

11:07

Tallink MyStar to start service on November 20

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: