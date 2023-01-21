Law students to provide free legal advice to Tallinn residents

For much of this year, residents of Tallinn will be able to get free legal advice provided by trainee law students — by email or phone, and in Estonian, Russian or English, the City of Tallinn announced.

If needed, legal advice is also available via online meeting. Free legal counseling and the law students' traineeships are being organized by the Estonian Lawyers' Union (EJL), according to a press release.

This year, law students will be providing free legal advice from January 23-June 9, from July 24-August 25 and from September 25-December 8.

During each period, legal advice will be provided by at least 16 law students in cooperation with supervisors appointed by the EJL.

To request legal advice, Tallinn residents should email [email protected] or call +372 631 3302 or +372 631 4466 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Queries should be answered within 24 hours.

For more complex questions, those writing or calling will be informed within 24 hours when they will receive a response.

--

