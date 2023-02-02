Fees for lawyers providing state legal aid to rise by up to 30 percent

News
Court case (Photograph is illustrative).
Court case (Photograph is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Ministry of Justice is set to increase the fees paid to lawyers, who provide state legal by almost a third. The current fees have remained at the same level since 2019.

After considering proposals from the Estonian Bar Association (Eesti Advokatuur), the Ministry of Justice has earmarked an additional €1.45 million from its 2023 budget to increase fees for lawyers, who provide state legal aid, 

Minister of Justice Lea Danilson-Järg (Isamaa) said, that half-hourly fees will increase by up to 30 percent for those providing all forms of state legal aid. A fee will also be set for lawyers, who need to access case files for the first time mid-way through court proceedings. This may be necessary in situations, where there has been a change of lawyer during a case, for instance.

The Ministry of Justice will also introduce fees for lawyers, who present the results of court decisions to minors, as well as those handling cases in which they are required to represent multiple people. The amount reimbursed to lawyers and other legal representatives for the use of their own vehicles in the course of providing state legal aid will increase by 50 percent.

The regulation, which was signed on February 1, will enter into force on the third day after its publication in the State Gazette (Riigi Teataja).

Along with the Estonian Bar Association, the ministry is also assessing possible ways to ensure state legal aid services remain uninterrupted in the event of sudden increases in demand, or when there is a need for a legal representative with a specific skill set or area of expertise, for example in cases involving children.

State legal aid is the provision of legal services to a person at the state's expense.

State legal aid consists of a lawyer appointed by the Estonian Bar Association shall representing an d and providing legal counselling to a person participating in various forms of legal proceedings.

In addition to the provision of state legal aid in connection with proceedings in an Estonian court or administrative authority, Estonian citizens and people staying in Estonia on the basis of a residence permit, also have the right to apply for state legal aid (including assistance with translation) in connection with proceedings regarding civil matters in other EU member state courts the European Court of Human Rights.

State legal aid is necessary to ensure people's rights and interests are not left unprotected solely due to economic constraints.

The provider of state legal aid is paid a fee by the state via the Estonian Bar Association, meaning the recipient of state legal aid is not required to cover the costs. However, state legal aid is not always free of charge and in certain circumstances, recipients may be required to reimburse the state for part, or all, of the costs incurred.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:47

Fees for lawyers providing state legal aid to rise by up to 30 percent

11:07

Ida-Viru County solar panel installation restricted due to defense concerns

10:30

Estonia drawn in second semi-final for Eurovision 2023

10:12

Pärnu bus drivers protest Sebe wage levels

08:58

Prime minister faces tough Võru gathering to talk about Nursipalu extension

07:55

Foreign minister issues statement condemning Iran's support of Russia

07:37

Thursday's flag day marks Treaty of Tartu 103rd anniversary

01.02

Justice chancellor: Covid-19 aid unfairly distributed among entrepreneurs

01.02

Estonia-Finland Ukrainian refugee relocation scheme to start mid-February

01.02

Turkish FM: Our security concerns just as important as Finland, Sweden's

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

01.02

Visiting Turkish FM urged to approve Finnish, Swedish NATO accession

31.01

Counterfeit cigarette mill busted in manufacturing facility outside Tallinn

01.02

Tallinn finds 21-year bus stop pavilions contract duration just fine

30.01

Kaljulaid criticizes decision to expel Russian diplomats

01.02

Tallinn pharmacy activity license revoked over suspected fraud

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: