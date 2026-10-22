Gallery: Tallinn hosts 11 Ukrainian artists' work from international residency

Three Tallinn locations are showing work by 11 Ukrainian photographers and visual artists, capping a recent international art residency held in Estonia, Finland and Germany.

The four-and-a-half-month "Waves of Creativity" project supported Ukrainian artists whose lives and work have been affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, including two who have spent time on the front.

Residencies took place in Saaremaa, Estonia, Joutsa, Finland and Stuttgart, Germany earlier this year.

The project's final exhibition opened in Tallinn on October 15, with displays at the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom, Okapi Gallery and the open-air Baltic Station Art Street.

The Tallinn show brings together documentary photography, experimental photo art, video and installations. While not all the works depict war directly, many explore personal experience, memory, home, everyday life, changing surroundings and people's relationships with the world around them.

Three ways to encounter the work

The three participating locations offer three different ways to encounter the work.

Okapi Gallery presents work developed during the residency in a traditional gallery setting, while a pop-up exhibition at Vabamu connects the artists' personal experiences with broader historical and social themes.

An outdoor display along the Art Street at Tallinn's Balti jaam, meanwhile, brings contemporary Ukrainian photography into public space, reaching audiences who may not typically visit galleries.

Curated by Temuri Hvingija and co-curator Andrii Mur, participating artists include Mykyta Bezus, Oxana Chorna, Iryna Klachek, Olia Koval, Herman Krieger, Ievgeniia Kupchan, Valentyn Kuzan, Oleh Pereverziev, Alina Prisich, Olesia Saienko and Elena Subach.

The exhibition runs at Okapi Gallery through November 20 and will remain on display at Baltic Station Art Street through March 30. 2027.

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