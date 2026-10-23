Outgoing MFA secgen on Estonia's foreign minister: Frankly, we deserve better

Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov, who is joining the Social Democratic Party (SDE), says Estonia is capable of achieving more in foreign policy and deserves better.

In an interview with ERR, Vseviov said his political beliefs were rooted in Estonia's and Europe's values, individual freedoms in Estonia and Estonia's independence.

He described the Social Democrats as the party offering the most comprehensive vision for Estonia, arguing that pitting different areas of society against one another would not move the country forward.

"The Social Democratic Party offers the most comprehensive approach for Estonia. It recognizes that pulling the blanket toward oneself and setting different areas of life against each other will not get us anywhere," Vseviov said.

He added that his participation would bring additional security policy expertise to the party.

Asked whether he genuinely identifies with social democratic values, Vseviov said he does, describing freedom and hope as their central principles.

"The most important overarching values of that worldview are freedom and hope, which are the best weapons against the fear creeping across not only Estonia but Europe as a whole," he said.

Vseviov rejected the suggestion that the prospect of becoming the Social Democrats' prime ministerial candidate was his primary motivation for joining the party.

"No party can offer someone the position of prime minister. That is decided in elections," he said.

Asked whether he would remain with the party if he were not selected as its candidate for prime minister, Vseviov did not give a direct answer, instead emphasizing his commitment to Estonia.

"I work for Estonia and for Estonia's freedom," he said.

He also rejected the characterization of politics as inherently dirty, arguing that it should not be that way.

"Politics is not the monopoly of today's career politicians. Everyone has the right to contribute to politics. Everyone has the right to define the challenges facing Estonia and propose solutions," Vseviov said.

He said one way to contribute was to run for office, adding that Estonia's most important priority was to secure a place at the heart of European political decision-making.

"In my view, the most important thing today is to get into Europe's political core and help shape European policies. And the person who matters most in that regard is Estonia's prime minister," he said.

Vseviov also addressed questions about the timing of his political discussions with SDE leader Lauri Läänemets, which began during the summer while Vseviov was still serving as foreign ministry secretary general.

Asked whether it was ethical to remain in his civil service position while potentially building political capital, Vseviov noted that the Social Democrats would not formally select their prime ministerial candidate until November 1.

He said he had discussed Estonia's future not only with Läänemets but with numerous other politicians, describing such conversations as entirely normal.

"We discussed all the possibilities, but we never once talked about political maneuvering. That was precisely what distinguished the Social Democratic Party's politicians," Vseviov said.

He insisted the discussions had focused on Estonia, the challenges facing the country and the tools needed to address them, rather than internal party matters.

Vseviov also clarified his recent criticism of the government's approach to foreign affairs, rejecting the suggestion that he had criticized Prime Minister Kristen Michal's foreign policy.

"I did not criticize foreign policy and there is no such thing as Kristen Michal's foreign policy. Estonia has a foreign policy," he said.

His point, he explained, was that Estonia was capable of accomplishing more internationally.

"We are capable of more. We have achieved more in the past. We have been able to articulate our objectives in ways that resonate across Europe and bring Europe along with us," Vseviov said.

Asked directly whether he was dissatisfied with Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Vseviov replied: "I am certain we are capable of more and, frankly, we deserve better."

When the interviewer pointed out that he would still have to work alongside Tsahkna for some time, Vseviov said he maintained good relationships with many Estonian politicians.

"The question is not who the foreign minister is today. The question is, above all, who Estonia's prime minister will be after March," he said.

Turning to domestic policy, Vseviov acknowledged that voters had yet to hear much about his positions on issues beyond foreign and security policy.

He said those positions would become clearer during the election campaign.

"You will find out because the campaign is only just beginning and there is no doubt that I will be asked all those questions," he said

Vseviov emphasized the importance of a state that supports its citizens, linking social security and individual freedoms to Estonia's national independence.

"I believe that a country not abandoning its own people is an important guarantee of our freedom and preserving freedoms in Estonia is, in turn, an important guarantee of Estonia's independence," he said.

Asked whether a progressive income tax system would be reintroduced, Vseviov said Estonia already has a progressive income tax system, but argued that discussions about taxation should focus primarily on people's disposable income.

"What matters is how much people have left after paying taxes and that must allow absolutely everyone in Estonia to enjoy a more or less decent standard of living," he said.

Finally, Vseviov dismissed the suggestion that he might become a politician who moves from party to party in pursuit of better opportunities.

"No," he said, before stressing the importance of allowing people to move freely between politics, the private sector and public service.

"The freedom to make political choices, the right to participate in politics and then return to the private or public sector must be one of Estonia's strengths," Vseviov said.

"Politics must under no circumstances become monopolized by politicians who have been raised within party youth organizations."

Vseviov is currently in his second term as the ministry's secretary general and is Estonia's former ambassador to Washington. Previously, he was secretary general at the Ministry of Defense.

Vseviov will submit his resignation on Thursday and will leave his post on November 1.

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