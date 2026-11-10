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Foreign minister announces new ministry secretary general

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Estonian and United Nations flags on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building.
Estonian and United Nations flags on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Monday that former state secretary Taimar Peterkop will become the ministry's new secretary general.

Susan Lilleväli, director general of the ministry's communications department, confirmed that Tsahkna will propose Peterkop's appointment to the government.

Peterkop was appointed as an advisor to President Ülle Madise's National Defense Council in September and will leave the role to become secretary general.

The long-term civil servant said he could make better use of his extensive management experience and other strengths as secretary general rather than as an advisor. "I can be more useful to Estonia," Peterkop said.

Tsahkna said Estonia's foreign service needs a strong and experienced secretary general, someone with experience in the functioning of the state, security policy and strategic management in the public sector.

Taimar Peterkop. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"We have entered a turbulent era in which our security and freedom are at stake. Securing Estonia's independence, strengthening allied relations, supporting Ukraine and defending Estonia's interests on the international stage require a joint effort from everyone. We must stand together and speak with one voice in defending our interests in the world," he said.

"Peterkop has extensive experience in managing areas important to the Estonian state. His strengths include seeing the bigger picture, strategic thinking and the ability to lead large organizations even in difficult circumstances," the minister added.

Peterkop served as state secretary from 2018 to 2025 and, before that, as director general of the Information System Authority (RIA) from 2015 to 2018. He previously worked as undersecretary at the Ministry of Defense and as a defense policy adviser at the Estonian Embassy in Washington.

Peterkop graduated from the University of Tartu's Faculty of Law and earned a master's degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.

He replaces long-term secretary general Jonaton Vseviov, who resigned at the end of October to join the Social Democratic Party and run in the upcoming 2027 election.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Merilin Leetna

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