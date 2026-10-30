Foreign minister announces interim secretary general

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Thursday announced that an interim secretary general has been appointed to the ministry and will take over the role until the position has been filled.

Last week, the long-serving secretary general Jonatan Vseviov announced that he would resign to enter politics.

Tsahkna said Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs Rasmus Lumi will temporarily take over the running of the ministry from the start of November.

Lumi has served as the ministry's undersecretary for administrative affairs since November last year and has worked at the ministry for over 30 years.

Lumi graduated from the University of Tartu's Faculty of Law. He began working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1995 as a junior desk officer in the legal department and has since held several senior positions.

He has served as director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' personnel department, Estonia's ambassador to Spain and Estonia's permanent representative to the Council of Europe.

Vseviov hopes to be the Social Democratic Party's candidate for prime minister at the upcoming national election in March 2027.

Rasmus Lumi (left). Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

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