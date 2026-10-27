Court rejects eastern border bunker procurement tender appeal

The Supreme Court of Estonia on Monday rejected a company's appeal challenging the tender to procure concrete bunkers to be installed along Estonia's eastern border.

The court decided on Monday not to hear a cassation appeal by Nordic Shield Group AB, in which the company sought to challenge a tender organized by the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) for the procurement of concrete bunkers.

RKIK's Baltic Defense Line project manager Armin Siilivask told ERR that Monday's court decision means the procurement process can now proceed.

"Now that the court has made its decision, our aim is to continue with the procurement according to the planned schedule, so that we can, if possible, reach the signing of a contract as early as March next year. To do this, the necessary procurement procedures must be carried out: conducting bidding rounds, holding negotiations, carrying out checks and evaluations and, if everything goes smoothly, signing a contract with a suitable bidder," Siilivask said.

Nordic Shield Group's appeal focused on the tender's production quality standard and the required ISO certificate.

RKIK said the certificate submitted by Nordic Shield Group did not meet the requirements set out in the tender conditions.

Estonia's aim is to install 600 concrete bunkers along its eastern border by the end of 2027 as part of the Baltic Defense Line. RKIK announced a tender for the procurement of the bunkers in 2025.

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