Estonian Rubik's Cube champ: Anyone can learn to solve it blindfolded

Seven-time Estonian cubing champion Kaur Tuule says with enough practice and a good grasp of the algorithms, anyone can learn to solve a cube with their eyes closed.

Estonia's first nationwide youth speedcubing competition is just getting started.

"The main thing is to learn the logic," said Tuule, a speedcuber who runs school cubing clubs for nearly 70 students across four schools.

One of his students, Herta Johanna Vinnal, has been working on solving cubes for two years already.

"First we practiced the algorithms and had to memorize them," she recalled. "Only then did we start actually solving them."

The cubing competition features 17 events, including cubes ranging from 2x2 to 7x7, as well as other puzzles. Some also involve matching colors, while others require putting shapes together.

"You also have to solve them one-handed, and also blindfolded," said Tuule. "And the more you practice, the faster you get."

'I keep getting faster'

Vinnal said she is one of just two girls taking part in her group.

"I like that once I learn the algorithms, I keep getting faster and can set new records," she said, adding that some algorithms are already just muscle memory at this point.

That kind of muscle memory, Tuule noted, is what makes it possible to solve cubes blindfolded.

"If you repeat an algorithm enough times, eventually you don't have to consciously think about it and can solve the cube even with your eyes closed," he explained. "It's all about fine motor skills."

At 21, Tuule is also working on exercises to improve his finger speed, since many of the world's top speedcubers are much younger than him.

"I have to find a way to catch up with them," he joked.

Still time to learn and sign up

Tuule currently has the advantage over his Estonian competition in the 3x3 event, but he noted that that doesn't necessarily make him the country's best at every type of cube.

Registration for the nationwide youth competition is open through February, with the competition period only just getting underway. The seven-time champion stressed that even beginners can still learn the basics and sign up through their school.

"Even if you don't know how to solve a cube yet, you can still learn, register your school for the competition and take part," Tuule said.

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