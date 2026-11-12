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Estonians see science as playing an important role in nation's security

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Response to the question: How important a role do you believe science plays in ensuring Estonia's security?
Response to the question: How important a role do you believe science plays in ensuring Estonia's security? Source: Photo: Ken Mürk/ERR; data: Emor
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In this year's Science Barometer survey examining Estonians' attitudes toward scientists, three-quarters of respondents said science plays an important role in ensuring security. This indicator had not been measured in previous surveys.

Now in the fifth year of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, it is inevitable that scientists must also consider their work through the lens of security, said science communication researcher Arko Olesk. The very fact that such a question appears in the barometer says something about the times we live in.

"There is a perception in society that science can also contribute [to security]," Olesk said.

He also acknowledged that scientists have a sense that conducting research on topics related to Russia helps them gain visibility.

"It has always been helpful if you can show how your work could contribute to society. That it is not simply curiosity-driven, but that in addition to scientific quality, it also has a clear output or application for society," Olesk explained.

The Estonian Science Barometer is a scientifically developed and Estonia-specific monitoring tool that measures Estonians' attitudes toward and engagement with science. The survey was conducted by research company Emor, which surveyed 1,017 Estonian residents aged 16 and older between July 8 and July 30, 2026, through telephone and online interviews. The study was funded by the Estonian Research Council.

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