Tallinn venue to mix work and play with Friday night party symposium

Tallinn's Kanuti Gildi SAAL is hosting a free party symposium on Friday, November 13, blending talks and workshops in English with music, socializing and an early night out.

"After-hours gatherings are crucial to the ways we work in culture, but despite the fact that most connections happen in these moments, it's weirdly inappropriate to mark them down in the work calendar," organizers said.

Even so, the recipe for a good party remains elusive. What's the secret to letting "magic" happen?

Friday night's symposium guests will find out how the dynamics of discussions and meetings unfold when it all happens at a party rather than a conference hall.

The evening will mix symposium staples — workshops and presentations by Lucien Lambertz, Kärt Koppel, Mia-Stella Aaslaid and Kaius Põder — with hanging out, meeting new people and good music.

Hamburg-based cultural worker, dramatist and curator Lucien Lambertz will lead a workshop on what it takes to make a party work, from preparation and risk-taking to what happens when the experience escapes the intentions of its hosts.

A Gen Z perspective

Artist Kärt Koppel, currently in residence at Kanuti Gildi SAAL, will take a speculative, performative approach to statistics, counting the hours spent working and having fun.

The venue's unofficial party committee, Mia-Stella Aaslaid and Kaius Põder, will also share their current approaches to organizing events, offering a Gen Z perspective on how workplace parties should be organized — including ways to ensure the fun isn't reserved for a select few while others are left working.

Finnish harpist and composer Keliel will also perform live, marking the release of the original score for Nele Tiidelepp's production "Nights around counting steps."

The "SAAL Nexus: work and play" party symposium starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs until midnight. Admission is free.

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