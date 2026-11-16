Reform mulls tax cut for stay-at-home parents

The Reform Party has proposed reducing income tax by 4 percentage points for parents who stayed at home with their children during the parental benefit period, to reduce the long-term loss of employment income associated with becoming a parent.

Under the current income tax rate of 22 percent, the proposed tax rate for a parent who stayed at home with a child would be 18 percent for one child, 14 percent for two children, 10 percent for three children, 6 percent for four children and 2 percent for five children.

For six or more children, the income tax rate would fall to zero. For a parent earning the average salary, a family would have approximately €700 more per year for each child.

The tax benefit could be used until the child turns 21 and would apply up to the current parental benefit ceiling. If both parents received parental benefit, the tax benefit would be divided between them according to how much parental leave each took.

To ensure that lower-paid parents also benefit from the income tax reduction, the proposal provides for an annual gain of at least €500 per child for a working parent who stayed at home with the child during the parental benefit period.

"The idea arose from the fact that long-term security is a key issue when starting and raising a family. We want the decision to have a child not to result in a long-term financial loss, but instead to mean a clear financial gain," said Henri Arras, one of the authors of the proposal and head of the Reform Party's Tallinn branch.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Liina Vahtras (Reform) noted that caring for a child must not reduce a parent's opportunities in the labor market, but the impact of staying at home with a child on income and career more often falls on women, deepening gender income inequality.

"Parents must be able to make choices that suit their families without raising a child causing long-term financial loss for one of them," Vahtras said.

The proposal did not specify how the tax cut would be funded.

The next election will take place in March 2027 and political parties are finalizing their manifestos.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!