Electricity prices for private consumer reach record high

The cost of electricity in Estonia increased over 40% in 2018, writes daily Postimees, noting that electricity has never before been this expensive for private consumers in Estonia.

The average cost of electricity in Nord Pool Spot's Estonian region in 2018 was €47.07 per megawatt-hour, or €0.0471 per kilowatt-hour, which according to the paper's information is 41.8% higher than last year's average and marks an all-time high for Estonian consumers.

The year's average nonetheless falls short of the highest average monthly cost in Estonian history, which reached €55.38 per megawatt-hour (or €0.0554 per kilowatt-hour) this August.

The cost of electricity for private and small consumers was pegged to the pool price in 2013.

