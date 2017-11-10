news

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis ({{commentsTotal}})

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid called for the National Defence Council to convene on Friday. Nov. 10, 2017.
President Kersti Kaljulaid called for the National Defence Council to convene on Friday. Nov. 10, 2017. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Following an extraordinary meeting of the National Defence Council on Friday morning, President Kersti Kaljulaid said that Estonian agencies did a B+ job solving the ID card security issue that cropped up unexpectedly this fall.

Kaljulaid told reporters that she convened the National Defence Council because she did not want to let a good crisis go to waste, so to speak, as life sent a widespread, yet-unorganized exercise their way.

The Estonian head of state expressed her conviction that Estonia's reputation as an e-state has rather improved following the ID card security issue and its subsequent resolution.

She stressed that Estonia is currently essentially the only country in the world where society is dependent on e-services. "Figuratively speaking, we are simply on the front lines," said the president. "Such things can happen to us; they can't happen to others.

"The citizens of other countries also have digital identities; they were closed and absolutely nothing happened," Kaljulaid continued. "We could not allow this; we had to repair a moving car. And we managed to do so, more or less to a B+ level. This rather improves the reputation of the Estonian e-state."

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Director General Elmar Vaher said that as of Friday, 200,000 people have updated their ID card certificates, nearly 150,000 of whom did so remotely and the remainder of whom did so in person at PPA service points.

Suspended ID card certificates can be updated through March 31, 2018.

Certificates suspended last Friday

Last Thursday, Nov. 2, the Estonian government decided at a Cabinet meeting to suspend the certificates of Estonian ID cards vulnerable to a detected security risk, which numbered approximately 800,000 in total, at midnight the next night.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas explained at a government press conference that evening that the Czech researchers who had initially discovered the security risk affecting all ID cards issued in Estonia beginning Oct. 16, 2014, including national IDs and the ID cards issued to Estonian e-residents, had published their research in full last week, which increased the risk of the vulnerable ID cards being exploited to a critical level.

ID cards issued prior to Oct. 16, 2014 used a different kind of chip and are not affected by the current risk; also unaffected are ID cards issued beginning at the end of last month.

Police have also urged residents who actively use their ID cards as electronic ID to also sign up for the SIM card-based Mobile ID, which is likewise unaffected by the security risk.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidid cardsnational defence council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
09.11

Politico names Estonian MEP Kallas among most powerful women in Brussels

09.11

Tallinn-Tartu highway's first 2+1 passing zone opened to traffic

09.11

Ratas: ID card update capability must be improved

09.11

Ratas, Portuguese prime minister meet in Lisbon

09.11

Defense forces chief: EU defense planning must be based on NATO standards

09.11

Ratas at Web Summit: Come and test new technologies with, in Estonia

08.11

Auditor general: Accounts of Estonian state remain in order

08.11

EU states agree on common position for updating Schengen Information System

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:49

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

12:51

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

11:55

October registered unemployment at 4.6 percent

10:47

Sources: Poland's biggest bank offers to buy Luminor

09:50

Estonia to increase language instruction for refugees starting next year

08:53

Taavi Aas elected mayor of Tallinn

09.11

Express train to Narva to enter service next year

09.11

Mattis: Exercises have shown issues with moving NATO troops within Europe

09.11

Politico names Estonian MEP Kallas among most powerful women in Brussels

09.11

Tallinn-Tartu highway's first 2+1 passing zone opened to traffic

09.11

Ratas: ID card update capability must be improved

09.11

Swedbank raises Estonia's 2017 economic growth forecast to 4.2 percent

09.11

Ratas, Portuguese prime minister meet in Lisbon

09.11

Defense forces chief: EU defense planning must be based on NATO standards

09.11

Trade growth slows in third quarter

09.11

Ratas at Web Summit: Come and test new technologies with, in Estonia

08.11

Two years ahead of schedule, Nordica to end year in profit for first time

08.11

Auditor general: Accounts of Estonian state remain in order

08.11

EU states agree on common position for updating Schengen Information System

08.11

Teachers' average monthly wages to increase to €1,380 next year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: