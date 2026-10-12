Estonian tennis player Elena Malõgina reaches new career-high ranking

Estonia's top-ranked tennis player Elena Malõgina hit a new career high, rising three spots to 265th in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Malõgina (Malygina), 26, is scheduled to compete this week at an ITF W35 tournament in Birmingham. She achieved her previous record high ranking of 322nd in 2023.

Fellow Estonian tennis player Maileen Nuudi, 26, rose 16 places to rank 968th, with another 15 ranking points to be reflected in next week's update following her ITF W15 tournament victory.

Elizabeth Jürna, 20, climbed to 1,429th and Carol Plakk, 24, to 1,504th.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka remain first and second in the WTA rankings. Mirra Andreeva, competing as a neutral athlete, reached a career-high third place, pushing Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff down to fourth and fifth, respectively.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina rose to sixth and Czech player Karolina Muchova to seventh, while compatriot Linda Noskova fell to eighth. Poland's Iga Swiatek remained ninth and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 10th.

China's Zheng Qinwen, who won the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, climbed 31 places to No. 23.

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