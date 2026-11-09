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Lajal reclaims top Estonian spot in latest tennis rankings

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Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Saint-Tropez Open
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Mark Lajal has reclaimed his position as Estonia's top-ranked active tennis player, moving back ahead of Daniil Glinka with a six-place jump in the latest ATP rankings.

Mark Lajal has reclaimed his position as Estonia's top-ranked active tennis player, moving back ahead of Daniil Glinka with a six-place jump in the latest ATP rankings.  

Lajal, who has already called off the rest of his season due to injury, climbed six places to reach 161st overall, as Glinka dropped two spots to 163 after points from his semifinal run at last year's Knoxville Challenger in the U.S. fell off his ranking.

Glinka is competing this week at a Challenger 125 event in France. This time last year, he won the Challenger in Drummondville, Canada.

Among other ATP-ranked Estonian players, Markus Mölder moved up to 876th and Oliver Ojakäär to 1,040th this week.

Kristjan Tamm slipped 20 places to 1,138th overall, but points from his recent run to the final of an M15 tournament in China have yet to be added, and should put him back in the top 1,000 in time for next week's rankings.

Elena Malõgina. Source: Rein Kompus

Alexander Zverev held on to the men's world No. 1 ranking this week, 100 points ahead of the injured Jannik Sinner. Paris Masters champion Carlos Alcaraz remained third, followed by his beaten finals opponents Ben Shelton in fourth and Daniil Medvedev in fifth.

Malõgina still WTA's top-ranked Estonian

In the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, top-ranked Estonian player Elena Malõgina slipped one spot to 302nd, Maileen Nuudi fell six spots to 818th and Elizabeth Jurma dropped three spots to No. 1,437.

Elena Rybakina continued to lead the WTA rankings this week, ahead of Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva in second and third and Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in fourth and fifth overall.

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Editor: Maarja Värv, Aili Vahtla

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