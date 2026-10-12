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Police detain 10 illegal immigrants in Tallinn's Nõmme district

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An Estonian police car.
An Estonian police car. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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Police apprehended 10 illegal immigrants in Tallinn's Nõmme district on Sunday evening. Nine were taken directly to a detention center, while one was transported to a hospital by paramedics for further medical treatment.

At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police received a tip that two dark-skinned men who appeared lost were standing outside an apartment building on Valdeku tänav in Tallinn's Nõmme district. Police responded to the scene and detained both men. Checks revealed that they were Sudanese nationals staying in Estonia illegally. During conversations with the men, police learned that several other people were hiding in the area.

Kevin Kohver, field commander at the Lääne-Harju Police Station, said police launched a search of the area based on the information they had received, involving police patrols, service dogs and personnel from the Rescue Board.

"The area was searched using drones and ATVs. A drone also detected people moving in the forest and dog patrols and other search teams were dispatched to find them. Those hiding in the forest initially tried to flee from police officers, but with the help of service dogs and patrols, they were soon apprehended in various wooded areas. A total of eight additional men of Sudanese origin were found in the forest," Kohver explained.

He added that paramedics assessed the health of all 10 men after they were detained. "Nine of the 10 men did not require additional medical attention and were subsequently taken to a detention center. However, one of the men who had been hiding in the forest and attempted to flee from police had fallen while running away and injured his arm. He was taken to a hospital for further medical treatment. After receiving treatment at the hospital, he was also transferred to the detention center," Kohver said.

All of the detained men were in Estonia illegally and only one was carrying identification documents.

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