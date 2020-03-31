ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ordering in now a possibility in Võru County

Many small enterprises and cafeterias in Võru County have launched a groceries home delivery service to survive the difficult period.

The online shopping and home delivery service offered by Nopri farm for the last two weeks has taken off so well that the company is now hiring three new employees.

"The service is well received and on Saturday we will complete our first delivery in Tartu. This is gathering pace and showing no signs of slowing down," Nopri courier Jorma Kütt told ERR.

Meanwhile, may cafeterias across Võru County are now offering the option of ordering hot lunch at home. Võru Köök that previously offered catered food for kindergartens and schools, has now drawn up specials that can be delivered to door.

The amount of orders has grown daily, according to DGN Arendus OÜ boardmember Rommy Otti. "A number of companies in addition to private operators are now taking orders. Someone working on something at home will want to order their lunch in, as will students," he said.

Võru Cooperative launched an online store along with home delivery service on Monday. "We have a limited amount of around 200 products," the manager of the cooperative Andres Kõiv told. "This doesn't mean that we can't complete special deliveries, but the thinking behind this is that people wouldn't have to wait for their orders to arrive."

Editor: Anders Nõmm

coronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency measures
