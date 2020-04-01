ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Person fined for illegally crossing the Latvian-Estonian border ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian-Latvian border, crossed by a forest road. Crossing illegally will now result in a fine.
Estonian-Latvian border, crossed by a forest road. Crossing illegally will now result in a fine. Source: ERR
News

Small roads crossing the border between Estonia and Latvia are off limits under the coronavirus emergency situation restrictions, unless anyone crossing the border wishes to self-quarantine for 14 days after crossing the border, in either direction.

Many such roads are known only to locals, and can also lead to an unwitting border crossing, since markers are often placed some distance from the road.

In one case, near the official Ikla crossing in southwestern Estonia, as reported by ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera", an individual crossed the border, prior to the crisis open, since both countries are in the Schengen Area, and was apprehended by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and fined.

"Yes, the Western Prefecture [of the Police and Border Guard Board] knows about this road, and yesterday we detained someone crossing the border illegally," said Nils Sempelson, the western prefecture's operational staff chief, on "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"We have initiated a misdemeanor procedure and the individual was fined via expedited procedure. We are aware of this road, we have patrolled there and plan to continue," he added.

Sempelson said the individual was likely reluctant to have to quarantine for 14 days after entering Estonia from Latvia, as the current restrictions would required.

"As the person arrived from the Republic of Latvia, we have to impose the same restriction on him as on any others, ie 14 days' stay at home," Sempelson said.

Sempelson emphasized that compliance with the requirements are subject to police control and should be borne in mind by anyone returning from abroad, including Estonia's nearest neighbors.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estoniappalatviaestonian-latvian relationsestonian-latvian borderikla border crossing
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:17

Arvo Pärt receives distinguished honor from Spanish foundation

12:46

Kõlvart: State should gove healthcare professionals bonuses

12:22

Government weighing up €1.35 million for prisoner Hepatitis C treatment

12:10

Health Board: 34 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 779

11:53

Tallinn plans to shorten street-lighting times as budgetary savings measure

11:32

Tallinn TV to broadcast news on Russian-language PBK

11:11

Family doctors' association investigates low coronavirus figures in Narva

10:49

Head of PERH ER: I am forbidden to hug my children

10:31

State Agency of Medicines director: I'm certain law will be changed again

10:09

468 pharmacies now working in Estonia as reforms take effect

09:49

Kiik: State must ensure people can pay care home fees

09:29

Person fined for illegally crossing the Latvian-Estonian border

09:03

Competition Authority: Reforms bring no major change in pharmacy sector

08:37

Ratings: Support gap between Reform and Center continues to narrow

08:09

Supreme Court Judge: Coronavirus restrictions come at constitutional price

07:44

Coronavirus sees drop in home loan and car leasing bank applications

07:24

Foreign minister: Mass coronavirus testing could happen

31.03

Tallinn receives shipment of 300,000 surgical masks

31.03

Kuressaare Hospital accepting donations during coronavirus crisis

31.03

Estonian marathon runner arrested in Kenya for breaking coronavirus rules

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: