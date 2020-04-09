ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ratas, Reinsalu: No talk of loosening restrictions yet

News
ERR
News

Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said that loosening the measures imposed to limit the spread of new coronavirus is out of the question as of Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak has yet to display a lengthy downward trend.

It is important to monitor how many people have contracted the virus and how many people are in need of hospitalization and intensive care, Ratas said at a government press conference on Thursday. Even if there has been a downward trend in the numbers, the reference period is still too short, he added.

"We cannot make final decisions and come to any conclusions based on one-day spikes," Ratas emphasized.

According to Ratas, it is important to follow what is happening in other EU member states and in neighbouring countries before any decision on loosening the emergency situation measures can be made.

"We need mass testing to tackle this virus. It might also be necessary for controlling following outbreaks. It is reasonable to carry out the first mass testing project in Saaremaa," foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said.

At least a two-week downward trend in the spread of the virus must be observed before there can be talk of relaxing restrictive measures, Reinsalu added.

First of all, it is possible to discuss national restricions and then move on to an international level, the foreign minister said, adding that it is still too early to talk about this as the government can begin to tackle such matters in the latter half of April.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

