Foreign minister: Brexit brings important travel and trade changes ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Flags of the U.K and Estonia.
Flags of the U.K and Estonia. Source: Ministry of Defense.
News

There will be changes to travel, trade and the ordering of parcels at the end of the Brexit transition period on January 1, 2021 which do not depend on the ongoing negotiations between the EU and the UK over future relations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) has said.

"There will definitely be changes in travel, trade and ordering of parcels. As the United Kingdom is leaving both the EU internal market as well as the customs union, a customs regime will step into effect. In relation to the free movement of people coming to an end, people traveling to the United Kingdom for the purpose of work or study will need a work or residence permit. These changes will take place regardless of whether or not the European Union and the United Kingdom have managed to reach a trade deal by January 1," Reinsalu said.

"Negotiators from both sides are at present making an effort to conclude negotiations over future relations. What's most important for Estonia in terms of the new partnership agreement is that trade should remain as liberal as possible and that fair competition should be guaranteed for our enterprises," the minister said.

"The results of the negotiations will determine if trade between the United Kingdom and the European Union will be conducted pursuant to rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) or an agreement providing more favorable conditions will be reached. Discord remains severest on the topic of fisheries. On the other hand, agreements have been reached on a number of other issues, such as police and judicial cooperation, services and investments, coordination of social security, public procurement, air and road transport, energy and nuclear safety," he added.

"Bilateral relations between Estonia and the United Kingdom will definitely not change from January 1. Our communication will remain as close as it has been thus far," Reinsalu said, adding that Estonia and the United Kingdom will celebrate the 100th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in January 2021.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 1, 2020, with a transition period ending on January 1, 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:36

Estonian minehunter Admiral Cowan arrives at home port

13:39

Study: Only 60 pct of Estonians willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19

12:34

Health Board: 561 new coronavirus cases, two deaths Updated

12:30

Foreign minister: Brexit brings important travel and trade changes

10:33

Police: Almost 90 percent of Ida-Viru residents wearing masks in public

09:27

President appoints new first-tier judges

18.12

Tallinn to temporarily suspend subscription to PBK's Russian programs

18.12

Lithuania's average wage rises above Estonia's

18.12

Tanel Kangert and Janika Lõiv chosen as cyclists of the year

18.12

Harju County local municipalities want to get a part of speeding fines

18.12

Environment minister: Dismissed forestry committee not compromise-oriented

18.12

Safety authorities: M/S Estonia ferry sinking needs further investigation

18.12

Meteorologist: We'll have to celebrate Christmas without snow

18.12

From the casino to the tax and customs board: New director revealed

18.12

Tallinn and Tartu city councils endorse budgets for 2021

18.12

Number of elderly coronavirus patients in hospitals has risen

18.12

Narva Hospital's head of intensive care department dies from coronavirus Updated

18.12

First influenza case of winter season registered in Estonia

18.12

Health Board: 654 new coronavirus cases, four deaths Updated

18.12

Estonia's all-time best male tennis player Jürgen Zopp retires

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: