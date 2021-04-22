Singer Lea Dali Lion dies

Singer and songwriter Lea Dali Lion (1974-2021) passed away at the age of 47 years old on On Wednesday (April 21) her family has announced.

Back in March, the singer had posted on social media that she had been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. "Well, comedians, do you think me and the rest of the coronavirus patients in intensive care exist? Let's agree, we all exist," she wrote.

She was primarily known as the lead singer of ensemble Blacky, where from 1998 to 2013 she sang several hits, such as "Ära piina mind" and "Segased lood."

In 2015, she published a book "Joonista valgus. See on kõige uue algus," where she described her battle with breast cancer.

Gallery of her best moments on ETV.

"Pealtnägija" 2014

"Tõuse ja sära" 2014

"Hommik Anuga" 2015

"Terevisioonis" kõlas lugu "Tuul" 2018

"Heli nälg" 2021