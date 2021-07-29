Several alternative suppliers to Eesti Gaas exist

An imminent gas price hike on the part of market leader Eesti Gaas has prompted reminders that customers are able to switch suppliers. The Eesti Gaas price rises, which come into effect on September 1, will see an average increase of fifty-one percent.

The gas market was liberalized in 2007.

Eesti Gaas has about a 75 percent market share, though the company says that the price rises to customers are the result of soaring world market prices in any case.

Even prior to the announcement, switching suppliers had become increasingly popular in Estonia.

The Competition Authority (Konkurentsiamet) says that while the figure for 2018 was 1,827 households, a year later in 2019, 3,360 households changed gas supplier.

Margus Kasepalu, the authority's head of the energy and infrastructure, suggests customers approach a range of different companies, to get a broader picture and potentially find the best deal, noting that switching supplier does not result in any interruption in connection.

In addition to Eesti Gaas, 220 Energia, Energate, Tarbegaas, Alexela and Eesti Energia all supply gas, as well as some rationally-based suppliers.

