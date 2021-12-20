800 employees hired by discount retailer Lidl in Estonia

German retailer Lidl has signed contracts with 800 new employees in Estonia, thus, according to the company, the teams of the retail chain's first eight Estonian stores have been assembled.

Training for new store employees will begin in stores in January, during which they will acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to perform everyday tasks, Lidl said.

"Our new team members include experienced retailers, representatives of other walks of life as well as those starting their first jobs," Liina Kippasto, head of Lidl Eesti's human resources department, said.

She added that Lidl has far-reaching development plans in Estonia, and with the first wave of recruitment, the company gained confidence that there are further good candidates in the market to supplement the existing teams and open subsequent stores. "We are constantly expanding, which is why we will soon continue to recruit new employees," Kippasto said.

Although the retail chain still does not want to announce when the first stores will be opened in Estonia, the company is in the process of completing eight stores in four Estonian cities -- Tallinn, Tartu, Parnu and Narva. Lidl wants to open all stores at the same time.

The retail company Lidl is part of the German Schwarz retail group. Lidl is represented in 32 countries around the world and operates 11,550 stores and more than 200 logistics centers in 30 countries around the world. The turnover of the Schwarz group in 2020 was €125.3 billion.

Lidl Eesti OÜ, founded in 2018, is currently focusing on creating a store network all over Estonia. The annual report of Lidl Eesti OÜ for 2020 shows that the company has invested a total of €63.5 million in Estonia as of the end of last year.

