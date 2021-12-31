New Mustamäe Keskus owner has acquired plenty of commercial real estate

On Tuesday, East Capital Real Estate announced it would be selling the Mustamäe Keskus entertainment and shopping center in Tallinn, but did not disclose the purchaser, who has now been identified as a Latvian entrepreneur, who has already acquired several business real estate buildings in Estonia.

East Capital Real Estate, the owner and manager of the center, made an announcement about the sale earlier in the week. While the identity of the purchaser was not included in the announcement initially, they have now been identified as Brcks SPV5, which is owned by Latvian entrepreneur Maksims Mališko (90 percent) and Vitali Kõllomets (10 percent).

The purchase of Mustamäe Keskus is not the first investment into business real estate for Mališko, he also owns the Priisle business park and the K2 LoftOffice in Mustamäe, which he acquired for €21 million last year.

Mališko and Kõllomets also own Maleva Äripark, which rents out warehouses and office spaces in Põhja-Tallinn. Most of the companies belonging to the two mysterious businessmen have been founded within the last 18 months.

Mališko has mostly been in the loan business in Latvia, but has also invested into business real estate there. He has a stake in Grand Credit, which provides business loans to small and medium-sized companies. He also has a stake in Nord Lizings, which provides car leases and loan products.



