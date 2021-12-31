New Mustamäe Keskus owner has acquired plenty of commercial real estate

Economy
Economy

On Tuesday, East Capital Real Estate announced it would be selling the Mustamäe Keskus entertainment and shopping center in Tallinn, but did not disclose the purchaser, who has now been identified as a Latvian entrepreneur, who has already acquired several business real estate buildings in Estonia.

East Capital Real Estate, the owner and manager of the center, made an announcement about the sale earlier in the week. While the identity of the purchaser was not included in the announcement initially, they have now been identified as Brcks SPV5, which is owned by Latvian entrepreneur Maksims Mališko (90 percent) and Vitali Kõllomets (10 percent).

The purchase of Mustamäe Keskus is not the first investment into business real estate for Mališko, he also owns the Priisle business park and the K2 LoftOffice in Mustamäe, which he acquired for €21 million last year.

Mališko and Kõllomets also own Maleva Äripark, which rents out warehouses and office spaces in Põhja-Tallinn. Most of the companies belonging to the two mysterious businessmen have been founded within the last 18 months.

Mališko has mostly been in the loan business in Latvia, but has also invested into business real estate there. He has a stake in Grand Credit, which provides business loans to small and medium-sized companies. He also has a stake in Nord Lizings, which provides car leases and loan products.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

LATEST NEWS

11:54

Tallinn's new Central Market to open in 2025 at earliest

11:29

New Mustamäe Keskus owner has acquired plenty of commercial real estate

10:57

Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 1,074 new cases, 4 deaths Updated

10:52

Parties' local elections quarterly reports yield some unusual expenses

10:23

Tallinn increases public transport services on New Year's Eve

09:54

Tartu, entrepreneurs calling on people to celebrate NYE responsibly

09:35

Estonian court dismisses first appeal against coronavirus restrictions

09:10

Health Board recommends avoiding crowded New Year's parties

08:46

Retail trade turnover increased by by 14 percent in November

08:14

Culture ministry state aid fund to be carried over to 2022

05:31

State planning artillery, missile system supply to Ukrainian armed forces Updated

30.12

State finds money to finance ERR parallel transmission

30.12

US allocates $150 million for Baltic security in 2022

30.12

Conductor: Now is the time to create professional mixed choir

30.12

Defense League members to make up core of next Polish border deployment

30.12

Katri Raik Narva campaign received €10,000 from businessman Margus Linnamäe

30.12

Russian man fined after crossing Estonian border by kick-sled

30.12

Gallery: Selection of percent for art pieces around Estonia

30.12

ERR News' 2021 end-of-year review

30.12

Four-lane highway section to be developed between Pärnu and Uulu

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: