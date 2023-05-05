Opponents of Nursipalu training ground expansion to take issue to court

News
Approach to the Nursipalu training area.
Approach to the Nursipalu training area. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
News

Opponents of a planned expansion to an Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) military training area in South Estonia say they will take the matter to court.

The training area at Nursipalu, Võru County, is already in EDF use but will be more than tripled in size from its current dimensions of around 3,000ha under state plans to bring it up to scratch given the current security situation.

Maarika Niidumaa, spokesperson for non-profit organization Meie Nursipalu, representing opponents of the development, including those with properties in or near the earmarked zone, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "We are planning to go to court, we have a lot of case material. We intend to protect public rights, to stand for the Nursipalu training ground to not be expanded along the lines of the current plans."

Niidumaa added that one of the main points in the planned legal action is that homes within the planned expansion zone remain intact, adding that the organization does not find a Ministry of Defense pledge to pay above-market value for the properties, 21 of them, to be compulsorily purchased, to be overly compelling.

"I would inquire as to what actions the Ministry of Defense has carried out so far that would prompt people to trust in this promise, as in practice it can be seen that such processes have lasted for seven or eight years, while there have been no positive experiences, and there is no corresponding legislation," Niidumaa told AK.

Nursipalu training ground. Source: ERR/ Datawrapper

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:20

Eesti Energia Q1 2023 net profit up 85 percent to €142.6 million

10:49

Savisaar's children to donate his archives to the state archive

10:21

EKRE lays-off regional coordinator Rudolf Jeeser

09:44

Two ministries to be relocated as part of shake-up

09:06

Opponents of Nursipalu training ground expansion to take issue to court

08:43

Alexela cutting natural gas prices to domestic customers from next month

08:18

Tallinn Zoo Nubian Ibex gives birth

08:11

Kaia Kanepi out of Wiesbaden tournament

04.05

Pevkur: Elering could monitor undersea cables for suspicious objects

04.05

Analysts: Interest rate rise cycle coming to an end

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

04.05

Gallery: Sweden's King and Queen take train to Tartu

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

04.05

Tax changes criticized by associations and Bank of Estonia

04.05

Moscow Orthodox Church wants to conduct a service on May 9 at EDF Cemetery Updated

03.05

New book about learning Estonian 'I Found You at Last' published online

04.05

German Eurofighter contingent has left Estonia

04.05

Government extends general conscription term to 11 months

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: