Former foreign minister confirms run for Isamaa leadership

Former foreign minister and Isamaa vice-chairman Urmas Reinsalu confirmed on Wednesday that he plans to run for party chairman this summer.

Reinsalu told ERR the party must find a new way forward and expand both its support base and range of issues.

The party must look at its organization and activities, the MP said.

"There is an expectation among the members of the party, I think in a broader sense among people who are sympathetic to the content of our policy agenda, there is an expectation that our position will be stronger and that our policy will have to concentrate on this," said Reinsalu, adding that it is important to involve outside experts as well.

He also said many things could have been done differently at the last election.

"I think that we can also learn from the past and also establish ourselves as a bigger and more influential opposition party. This is an important task for me," Reinsalu said.

Isamaa had a disappointing result at the last election on March 5, losing a third of its seats. In 2019, the party won 12 seats but it only retained eight this year and is now in opposition.

Isamaa has changed its form and name over the last decade and Reinsalu was previously chairman between 2012-2015 when the party was known as IRL (Pro Patria and Res Publica Union).

Party chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder announced on Tuesday that, after six years in the role, he will not seek reelection again.

Candidates must submit their applications by the end of the week and MP and former culture minister Tõnis Lukas confirmed his candidacy on Wednesday.

The party will elected a new chairman on June 10.

