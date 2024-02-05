Watch again: Nordic-Baltic leaders debate geopolitical issues at Columbia

The foreign affairs committee chairs of Baltic and Nordic countries participate in Columbia University World Leaders Forum on Monday to discuss Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Nordic and Baltic security, Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, and the Middle East.

The one-and-a-half hour discussion, "Nordic-Baltic Voices on Critical Geopolitical Issues," streamed online from Columbia University on February 6 and is now available to watch here.

A panel discussion is featuring the chairs of the foreign affairs parliamentary committees six Baltic and Nordic countries:

Diljá Mist Einarsdóttir, the Althing of Iceland

Aron Emilsson, the Riksdag of the Kingdom of Sweden

Michael Aastrup Jensen, the Folketing of the Kingdom of Denmark

Rihards Kols, the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia

Marko Mihkelson, the Riigikogu of the Republic of Estonia

Žygimantas Pavilionis, the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania

President of Columbia University Minouche Shafik will provide welcoming remarks. Professor Jenik Radon is moderating the discussion.

Radon's scholarly work focuses on risk and strategic management, sovereignty and human rights, especially in developing nations. He is the founder and director of the "Eesti and Eurasian Public Service Fellowship," which has given students the opportunity to intern with government officials and civil society in emerging nations, including Estonia. He studied the potential of small governments, particularly Estonia's, as a digital pioneer, to "punch above their weight" and become global leaders.

During the discussion, the chairs of the foreign affairs parliamentary committees of Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Sweden will address critical issues confronting the world, including the war in Ukraine and crises in the Middle East.

Ine Eriksen Søreide of Norway's Storting is not participating in the discussion, as earlier announced here.

The discussion will also focus on responses of Nordic-Baltic countries to the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO.

The conversation is open and Columbia University students are welcome to engage in a moderated question-and-answer session. Columbia University is currently in the news due to major pro-Palestinian student-led protests, which result in conflicts with the Jewish student community.

On Monday, the leaders of seven countries (including Norway) also meet with Secretary-General of the UN António Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya, according to the Riigikogu press release.

The chairs are visiting the United States for a series of meetings and discussions focused on continuing support for Ukraine, defense cooperation as well as NATO's eastern flank. On Tuesday, they will meet with U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives as well as have meetings at the State Department and the American Jewish Committee.

